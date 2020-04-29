Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument market include _ADS Biotec, Bioneer Corporation, Hamilton Robotics, LexaGene, Biosan, Sacace Biotechnologies, Torontech Group International, Retsch, Nanobiosys, Taigen Bioscience, Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech, Shanghai Geneodx Biotech, Zhongshan Daan Gene, Sanaure, Shanghai Bio-Germ, Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument industry.

Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Segment By Type:

Spin Column Method, Magnetic Bead Method

Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Segment By Applications:

Hospital, Scientific Research, Diagnostic Center, Food Safety Testing, Environmental Sanitation Testing

Critical questions addressed by the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Spin Column Method

1.3.3 Magnetic Bead Method

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Scientific Research

1.4.4 Diagnostic Center

1.4.5 Food Safety Testing

1.4.6 Environmental Sanitation Testing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Industry

1.6.1.1 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ADS Biotec

8.1.1 ADS Biotec Corporation Information

8.1.2 ADS Biotec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ADS Biotec Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.1.5 ADS Biotec SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ADS Biotec Recent Developments

8.2 Bioneer Corporation

8.2.1 Bioneer Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bioneer Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Bioneer Corporation Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.2.5 Bioneer Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Bioneer Corporation Recent Developments

8.3 Hamilton Robotics

8.3.1 Hamilton Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hamilton Robotics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Hamilton Robotics Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.3.5 Hamilton Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Hamilton Robotics Recent Developments

8.4 LexaGene

8.4.1 LexaGene Corporation Information

8.4.2 LexaGene Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 LexaGene Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.4.5 LexaGene SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 LexaGene Recent Developments

8.5 Biosan

8.5.1 Biosan Corporation Information

8.5.2 Biosan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Biosan Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.5.5 Biosan SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Biosan Recent Developments

8.6 Sacace Biotechnologies

8.6.1 Sacace Biotechnologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sacace Biotechnologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Sacace Biotechnologies Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.6.5 Sacace Biotechnologies SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Sacace Biotechnologies Recent Developments

8.7 Torontech Group International

8.7.1 Torontech Group International Corporation Information

8.7.2 Torontech Group International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Torontech Group International Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.7.5 Torontech Group International SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Torontech Group International Recent Developments

8.8 Retsch

8.8.1 Retsch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Retsch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Retsch Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.8.5 Retsch SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Retsch Recent Developments

8.9 Nanobiosys

8.9.1 Nanobiosys Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nanobiosys Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Nanobiosys Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.9.5 Nanobiosys SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Nanobiosys Recent Developments

8.10 Taigen Bioscience

8.10.1 Taigen Bioscience Corporation Information

8.10.2 Taigen Bioscience Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Taigen Bioscience Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.10.5 Taigen Bioscience SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Taigen Bioscience Recent Developments

8.11 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech

8.11.1 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.11.5 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Recent Developments

8.12 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech

8.12.1 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.12.5 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Shanghai Geneodx Biotech Recent Developments

8.13 Zhongshan Daan Gene

8.13.1 Zhongshan Daan Gene Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhongshan Daan Gene Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Zhongshan Daan Gene Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.13.5 Zhongshan Daan Gene SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Zhongshan Daan Gene Recent Developments

8.14 Sanaure

8.14.1 Sanaure Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sanaure Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sanaure Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.14.5 Sanaure SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sanaure Recent Developments

8.15 Shanghai Bio-Germ

8.15.1 Shanghai Bio-Germ Corporation Information

8.15.2 Shanghai Bio-Germ Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Shanghai Bio-Germ Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.15.5 Shanghai Bio-Germ SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Shanghai Bio-Germ Recent Developments

8.16 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech

8.16.1 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Corporation Information

8.16.2 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Products and Services

8.16.5 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Guangzhou Wonfo Bio-Tech Recent Developments

9 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Distributors

11.3 Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

