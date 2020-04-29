LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1664561/global-white-light-lnterferenc-microscope-market

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market are:Renishaw, Zygo, Haag-Streit group, Nikon, Taylor Hobson, BRUKER, Filmetrics (KLA), Polytec, Carl Mahr, Schaefer, NKT Photonics, Armstrong Optical Ltd., Difrotec, Sensofar Metrology, Edmund Optics Inc., NanoFocus AG

Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market by Product Type: Diffraction Grating Interferometers, Vertical Scanning or Coherence Probe Interferometers, White Light Scatter-plate Interferometers

Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market by Application: Electronic & Semiconductor, MEMS Industry, Automotive & Aerospace, Life Science, Others

The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market?

How will the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope market throughout the forecast period?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1664561/global-white-light-lnterferenc-microscope-market

Table Of Content

1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Overview

1.1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Product Overview

1.2 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diffraction Grating Interferometers

1.2.2 Vertical Scanning or Coherence Probe Interferometers

1.2.3 White Light Scatter-plate Interferometers

1.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Industry

1.5.1.1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in White Light Lnterferenc Microscope as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

4.1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronic & Semiconductor

4.1.2 MEMS Industry

4.1.3 Automotive & Aerospace

4.1.4 Life Science

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

4.5.2 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

4.5.4 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope by Application

5 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Business

10.1 Renishaw

10.1.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

10.1.2 Renishaw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Renishaw White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Renishaw White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.1.5 Renishaw Recent Development

10.2 Zygo

10.2.1 Zygo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zygo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Zygo White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Renishaw White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.2.5 Zygo Recent Development

10.3 Haag-Streit group

10.3.1 Haag-Streit group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Haag-Streit group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Haag-Streit group White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Haag-Streit group White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.3.5 Haag-Streit group Recent Development

10.4 Nikon

10.4.1 Nikon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nikon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nikon White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nikon White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.4.5 Nikon Recent Development

10.5 Taylor Hobson

10.5.1 Taylor Hobson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taylor Hobson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Taylor Hobson White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taylor Hobson White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.5.5 Taylor Hobson Recent Development

10.6 BRUKER

10.6.1 BRUKER Corporation Information

10.6.2 BRUKER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BRUKER White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BRUKER White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.6.5 BRUKER Recent Development

10.7 Filmetrics (KLA)

10.7.1 Filmetrics (KLA) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Filmetrics (KLA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Filmetrics (KLA) White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Filmetrics (KLA) White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.7.5 Filmetrics (KLA) Recent Development

10.8 Polytec

10.8.1 Polytec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Polytec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Polytec White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Polytec White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.8.5 Polytec Recent Development

10.9 Carl Mahr

10.9.1 Carl Mahr Corporation Information

10.9.2 Carl Mahr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Carl Mahr White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Carl Mahr White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.9.5 Carl Mahr Recent Development

10.10 Schaefer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Schaefer White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Schaefer Recent Development

10.11 NKT Photonics

10.11.1 NKT Photonics Corporation Information

10.11.2 NKT Photonics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NKT Photonics White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NKT Photonics White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.11.5 NKT Photonics Recent Development

10.12 Armstrong Optical Ltd.

10.12.1 Armstrong Optical Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Armstrong Optical Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Armstrong Optical Ltd. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Armstrong Optical Ltd. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.12.5 Armstrong Optical Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Difrotec

10.13.1 Difrotec Corporation Information

10.13.2 Difrotec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Difrotec White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Difrotec White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.13.5 Difrotec Recent Development

10.14 Sensofar Metrology

10.14.1 Sensofar Metrology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sensofar Metrology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sensofar Metrology White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sensofar Metrology White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.14.5 Sensofar Metrology Recent Development

10.15 Edmund Optics Inc.

10.15.1 Edmund Optics Inc. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Edmund Optics Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Edmund Optics Inc. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Edmund Optics Inc. White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.15.5 Edmund Optics Inc. Recent Development

10.16 NanoFocus AG

10.16.1 NanoFocus AG Corporation Information

10.16.2 NanoFocus AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 NanoFocus AG White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 NanoFocus AG White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Products Offered

10.16.5 NanoFocus AG Recent Development

11 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 White Light Lnterferenc Microscope Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.