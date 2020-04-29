LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market are:Koh Young Technology, Omron Corporation, Saki Corporation, Mirtec, Test Research, Viscom, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Cyberoptics Corporation, Parmi Corp, VI Technology (Mycronic), GOPEL electronic GmbH, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Mek Marantz Electronics, Pemtron Corp., Nordson YESTECH, JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Product Type: Inline AOI, Offline AOI

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Electronics, Energy & Power

The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market?

How will the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market throughout the forecast period?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Size by Technology: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Inline AOI

1.3.3 Offline AOI

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Medical Devices

1.4.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.6 Industrial Electronics

1.4.7 Energy & Power

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Industry

1.6.1.1 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System as of 2019)

3.4 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Technology (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Historic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Market Share by Technology

4.1.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Size Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Market Share Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Market Share Forecast by Technology

4.2.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Technology

7.3.2 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Technology

7.4.2 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Technology

7.5.2 Asia Pacific 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Technology

7.6.2 Central & South America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Technology

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Koh Young Technology

8.1.1 Koh Young Technology Corporation Information

8.1.2 Koh Young Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Koh Young Technology 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.1.5 Koh Young Technology SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Koh Young Technology Recent Developments

8.2 Omron Corporation

8.2.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Omron Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Omron Corporation 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.2.5 Omron Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Omron Corporation Recent Developments

8.3 Saki Corporation

8.3.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Saki Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Saki Corporation 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.3.5 Saki Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Saki Corporation Recent Developments

8.4 Mirtec

8.4.1 Mirtec Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mirtec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Mirtec 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.4.5 Mirtec SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Mirtec Recent Developments

8.5 Test Research

8.5.1 Test Research Corporation Information

8.5.2 Test Research Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Test Research 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.5.5 Test Research SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Test Research Recent Developments

8.6 Viscom

8.6.1 Viscom Corporation Information

8.6.2 Viscom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Viscom 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.6.5 Viscom SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Viscom Recent Developments

8.7 ViTrox Corporation Berhad

8.7.1 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Corporation Information

8.7.2 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 ViTrox Corporation Berhad 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.7.5 ViTrox Corporation Berhad SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ViTrox Corporation Berhad Recent Developments

8.8 Cyberoptics Corporation

8.8.1 Cyberoptics Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cyberoptics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Cyberoptics Corporation 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.8.5 Cyberoptics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Cyberoptics Corporation Recent Developments

8.9 Parmi Corp

8.9.1 Parmi Corp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Parmi Corp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Parmi Corp 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.9.5 Parmi Corp SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Parmi Corp Recent Developments

8.10 VI Technology (Mycronic)

8.10.1 VI Technology (Mycronic) Corporation Information

8.10.2 VI Technology (Mycronic) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 VI Technology (Mycronic) 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.10.5 VI Technology (Mycronic) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 VI Technology (Mycronic) Recent Developments

8.11 GOPEL electronic GmbH

8.11.1 GOPEL electronic GmbH Corporation Information

8.11.2 GOPEL electronic GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 GOPEL electronic GmbH 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.11.5 GOPEL electronic GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 GOPEL electronic GmbH Recent Developments

8.12 Machine Vision Products (MVP)

8.12.1 Machine Vision Products (MVP) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Machine Vision Products (MVP) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Machine Vision Products (MVP) 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.12.5 Machine Vision Products (MVP) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Machine Vision Products (MVP) Recent Developments

8.13 Mek Marantz Electronics

8.13.1 Mek Marantz Electronics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mek Marantz Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Mek Marantz Electronics 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.13.5 Mek Marantz Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Mek Marantz Electronics Recent Developments

8.14 Pemtron Corp.

8.14.1 Pemtron Corp. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Pemtron Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Pemtron Corp. 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.14.5 Pemtron Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Pemtron Corp. Recent Developments

8.15 Nordson YESTECH

8.15.1 Nordson YESTECH Corporation Information

8.15.2 Nordson YESTECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Nordson YESTECH 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.15.5 Nordson YESTECH SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Nordson YESTECH Recent Developments

8.16 JUTZE Intelligence Technology

8.16.1 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 JUTZE Intelligence Technology 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Products and Services

8.16.5 JUTZE Intelligence Technology SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Recent Developments

9 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Sales Channels

11.2.2 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Distributors

11.3 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

