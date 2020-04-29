The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing geriatric population, demand for vaccines and better compliance of safety needles, and prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases. The hollow needles used for extracting body fluids or injecting drugs or other substances into the bodily are referred to as hypodermic needles. They are used by healthcare professionals for the treatment and diagnosis of various diseases.

The increasing demand for vaccines is one of the key factors driving the growth of the hypodermic needle market. The second-most-common mode of drug delivery after oral administration is parenteral administration. In order to prevent infectious diseases and other long-term health problems, vaccination is advised throughout the life. Furthermore, governments are increasing their focus on preventive care for the large population owing to the unmet vaccination need, which is leading to the rising demand for hypodermic needles for vaccination to treat and prevent diseases.

Another major factor leading to the growth of the hypodermic needle market is the increasing demand for better compliance of safety needles. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 16 billion injections are given annually, but not all needles and syringes are thrown away properly. As the number of needle stick injuries in healthcare facilities is high, the safety provided by needle sticks is a major concern for regulatory bodies. However, due to the use of retractable needles or the lack of needles in many systems, the risk of needle stick injury is reduced in many hypodermic needles.

Thus, the increasing adoption of hypodermic needles in developing nations, increasing demand for vaccination, and better compliance of safety needles are driving the market.

