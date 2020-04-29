The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Body Mist Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 – 2028

Analysis of the Global Body Mist Market

A recent market research report on the Body Mist market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Body Mist market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Body Mist market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Body Mist market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Body Mist

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Body Mist market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Body Mist in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Body Mist Market

The presented report dissects the Body Mist market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Victoria’s Secret, a leading player in body mist market, launched a limited-edition, summer-themed scent, ‘Bombshell Paradise Eau de Parfum’, a new addition to the brand’s signature, award-winning Bombshell fragrance collection. It also includes a Fragrance Mist, Rollerball, and Velvet Body Cream.

In March 2019, in honor of Nation Fragrance Day, Bath & Body Works announced the launch of its newest fragrance – Gingham – created by Firmenich master perfumer Honorine Blanc. Gingham is the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic and exclusive fragrances, ranging from Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom to Rose and In The Stars.

In January 2019, Giorgio Armani, launched a new feminine fragrance, Sì Fiori, a flanker to 2013’s Armani Sì. Developed by perfumer Julie Massé, the Sì frangrance will join the brands’ 19 exclusive line-up of scents including its Armani Code and Emporio Armani Diamonds perfume.

In August 2018, Christian Dior launched a new women’s fragrance Joy de Dior, nearly 20 years after the launch of its first perfume for women, J’Adore. The new fragrance is created by Dior’s exclusive fragrance designer François Demachy and embodied by the US actress Jennifer Lawrence.