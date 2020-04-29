Owing to the soaring investments in the construction sector, the demand for facility management services is expected to surge in the U.A.E. in the coming years. The construction sector in the country will grow exponentially in future, on account of the fact that several projects related to the transport, oil and gas, industrial, and utilities industries are in the bidding/tender phase. For instance, there were almost 7,500 building projects worth $228.0 billion in various construction stages, such as design, concept, tender, on-hold, and execution, in the country in June 2017.

Driven by the above-mentioned factor, the U.A.E. facility management market is predicted to experience an increase in its valuation from $13,577.4 million to $23,882.3 million from 2018 to 2024, demonstrating a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The government’s robust efforts for redefining the tourist attractions and the tourism sector in the country, such as the big-budget construction projects pertaining to the development of Dubai Creek Harbor, Dubai Water Canal, and venues for Dubai Expo, are expected to significantly propel the need for facility management services in the country in future.

In the U.A.E., there are various facility management services available, such as those related to catering, property, security, environment management, cleaning, and support. Amongst these, environment management services are predicted to record the fastest growth in requirement during the forecast period. This is mainly ascribed to the rising focus toward waste management and sustainable development in the country. Facility management services are needed for industrial, commercial, and residential applications, among which commercial applications, owing to the rising need for asset maintenance, registered the highest utilization of these services in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the U.A.E. facility management market are Emrill Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC, Reliance Facilities Management, and Deyaar Development PJSC.