COVID-19: Potential impact on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2025

Competition Landscape

Regional Landscape

End-User Analysis

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

The following players are covered in this report:

Catalent

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva

Recipharm

Aenova

AbbVie

Baxter

Nipro Corp

Sopharma

Famar

Vetter

Shandong Xinhua

Piramal

Mylan

Dr. Reddys

Zhejiang Hisun

Zhejiang Huahai

Jubilant

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Breakdown Data by Type

Oral

Injectable

API

Other

The proportion of API Manufacturing in 2018 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2014 to 2018. However, the Injectable segment is the fastest growing segment.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Breakdown Data by Application

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The most proportion of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing & contract is used for Large Enterprise, and the proportion in 2018 is 60%.

