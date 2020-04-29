The recruitment process outsourcing market accounted to US$ 4.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.67 Bn by 2027.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider acts as an extension of the HR function in a company and helps in reducing the time and cost required for hiring new talent. Recruitment Process Outsourcing service provider offers necessary expertise, advanced technology and techniques to provide a complete and holistic hiring solution. They offer services on-site, off-site, combinations of on and off-site across countries which gives a lot of flexibility and options to the employers.

Top Key Players Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

Seven Step Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Kites Consulting

Randstad Sourceright

ManpowerGroup Solutions

Alexander Mann

Adam Recruitment

Proven SA

Talent Hunters

TASC Outsourcing

Ajeets Management & Manpower Consultancy

Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions aim at optimizing the entire recruitment process through streamlining of company operations/processes and focusing on long-term business strategy. All this planning reduces both cost and time for the employer. Traditional hiring agencies focus only on filling the positions quickly, and they do not consider long term implications which results in higher costs. Traditional agencies also do not take responsibility for final results or quality of hiring.

The global recruitment process outsourcing market is classified based on type into Technical staff, Sales and Marketing Staff, Office and Admin Support Staff and others. An Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider acts as an extension of the HR function in a company and helps in reducing the time and cost required for hiring new talent. Recruitment Process Outsourcing service provider offers necessary expertise, advanced technology and techniques to provide a complete and holistic hiring solution. They offer services on-site, off-site, combinations of on and off-site across countries which gives a lot of flexibility and options to the employers. Increasing adoption of the recruitment process outsourcing by employers over traditional staffing firms across the globe has spurred the growth of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market.

GLOBAL RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION



Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Others

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Healthcare

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

