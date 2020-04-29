The U.S. engine-driven welder market can be classified on the basis of fuel type into two categories, namely diesel-based welders and gasoline-based welders. Owing to the various advantages of diesel over gasoline, with regard to inflammability, availability, and cost, the diesel-based engine driven welder categoryis expectedto grow the fastest in the market, during the forecast period, with a promising CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of the total units sold in the country.

At a time when the world is witnessing an exponential rise in mining operations, owing to the surgingdemand forvarious minerals and metals, and pipeline construction projects are increasing on account of the growing need forfuels, engine-driven welders have been the lifesavers formany corporations in the U.S. The U.S engine-driven welder market is therefore expected to grow from $133.1 million in 2018, to $188.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0 % during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Based on amperage, the market is categorized into less than 200 A, 200–299 A, 300–399 A, 400–499 A, 500–599 A, 600–799 A, and 800 A and above. Among these, the 300–399 A category had the largest market share, by volume, of 29.6%, in 2018, and it is projected to further grow at aCAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is the wide-ranging applications of these welders in multiple sectors,from commercial construction and pipeline works to agricultural machinery maintenance.

Welders in the mining sector are deployed to carry out repair operations on the various types of machinery as well as tasked with supplying electricity for powering electrical devices and equipment, in the absence of regular electricity supply. Furthermore, the skyrocketing requirements in the U.S. for precious metals, minerals, and geological materials will lead to a higher market growth rate during the forecast period. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) calculated the 2017 sales value of the raw minerals mined in the country at $79.7 billion.

On the basis of the application, the market categories are mining, pipeline, construction, and others. The pipeline category dominated the engine-driven market of the U.S., and recorded the highest CAGR, of 5.6%, during the historical period (2014–2018), in terms of value. It is also expected to witness the fastestmarket growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.3%. This high growth rate wouldbe because of the country’s long pipeline network, rapidly increasing maintenance operations, and newly laid-out pipeline projects.