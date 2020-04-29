The primary reason behind the growth of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is the expansion of the worldwide construction and e-commerce industries. In 2018, the market generated a revenue of $7,414.0 million, which is projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024), to $9,351.8 million. As the term suggests, these adhesives join two surfaces with just a slight touch or light mechanical force. These are mostly used in tapes, foils and films, notepads, and labels.

Based on formulation, the pressure-sensitive adhesives market is categorized into silicon, rubber, acrylate, and others. The ‘others’ category includes ethylene vinyl acetate, styrene block copolymers,poly urethane, poly vinyl ether,and polyvinyl pyrrolidone. Among these, acrylate formulation-based adhesives led the market during the historical period (2014–2018), in terms of value as well as volume, owing to the high requirement for their end-use products, including baby diapers, medical tapes,and sanitary napkins. As the demand for these products is predicted to rise further, the acrylate category would continue its market dominance.

Packaging, electrical &electronics, automotive, construction, healthcare &hygiene, and others are the various divisions under the application segment of the market. Packaging was the largest division in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market during the historical period, due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. Seeing the lucrative opportunities, many more players are expected to make a foray into the e-commerce sector, which would lead to an increasing use of such adhesives in the future. This is why packaging will still be the largest category during the forecast period.

In recent times, the sale of electronic devices, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG),and stationery products through online shopping platforms has witnessed a sharp surge. Among these, FMCGs require the most elaborate packaging in the e-commerce sector, which pushed the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives. The growth in this sector in Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been at a rate double that of North America and three times that of Europe. Therefore, the prosperity of the pressure-sensitive adhesives market has as direct relation to the increase in e-commerce sales.

Competitive Landscape of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

The global market for pressure sensitive adhesives is highly fragmented, wherein top 10 market players accounted for nearly 50% and remaining market share is shared by hundreds of global and localized manufacturers. The key players in the global manufacturing and sales operations are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Mapei SPA.

For instance, in May 2018, Ashland Inc. had launched Aroset 2100 PSA, which is a coater-ready and self-crosslinking adhesive. This adhesive had developed to provide specialty tape and label manufacturers with the capability to manufacture extremely robust tapes for performance design spaces that were previously not available with solvent-based acrylate pressure sensitive adhesives.