The Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem was valued at USD 1.7 bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx.xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45.5% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

AllTheResearch illustrates the competitive market for AI in Logistics And Supply Chain Ecosystem that includes strategic players such as UPS, FedEx, CSX, McLane Company, DHL and others. The players are mainly focused on organic and inorganic strategies in order to strengthen their market position. For instance,

The Global AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem was valued approximately USD 1.7 Billion in 2018. Increasing demand for AI enabled logistics in retail is one of the major factors driving the growth of market. In retail clothing, brands such as Gap Inc. is using AI-assisted mechanical arms to help sort clothing orders. In North America and Europe, companies like Connecticut-based XPO Logistics Inc. has begun the roll-out of 5,000 intelligent robots throughout its logistics sites for bringing mobile storage racks full of products to workers who fill customer orders.

Based on technology, machine learning is expected to grow at a fastest pace with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. As machine learning is used in order to improve the demand forecasting by the companies. For instance, companies such as DHL announced the investment of $300 million to modernize 60 percent of its warehouses in North America with the help of Artificial technology. This will reduce workflow interruptions in DHL and make logistics smoother.More than 4 million commercial robots will be installed in over 50,000 warehouses by 2025.

Regional Analysis of AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in coming years. One- third of US workers are expected to switch their occupation due to increased use of robotics by 2030, driving the demand for machine learning in the region. At the same time, increased efficiency offered by machine learning is driving its demand in Europe. According to market study, a 10% to 30% increase in efficiency in the EU logistics sector would translate into €100-300 billion in cost savings for the European industry. Further, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. Increasing investments of companies in Artificial Intelligence Enabled Logistics And Supply Chain is driving the market growth in region. For instance, Chinese company Alibaba invested $248 billion in transactions which is more than the investments made by eBay and Amazon in artificial intelligence and machine learning for supply chain and logistics.

