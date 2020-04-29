(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030
DelveInsight’s Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is a fast growing lung cancer. It usually starts in bronchi (center of the chest). Though the cancer cells are small, but they grow aggressively and create large tumors. These kind of tumors often metastasize quickly to other parts of the body. SCLC have two stages such as; limited-stage and extensive-stage. The primary goal of staging in SCLC is to determine whether the cancer has spread or not.
Epidemiology
The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Report key facts-
- Total incident cases of SCLC in the 7MM was assessed to be 85,540 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.
- Among the European 5 countries, Germany had highest incident population of SCLC, followed by the
United Kingdom and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases of SCLC in 2017.
Furthermore, Japan accounts for the 21% of the 7MM patient population of SCLC.
- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, there is a gender difference in the disease. It was seen
that, the SCLC occurs more frequently in male population as compared to female.
Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-
- Astrazeneca Pharma
- PharmaMar Co.
- EpicentRx
Name of covered drugs covered which are given below-
- Imfinzi
- .Lurbinectedin(PM01183)
- RRx-001
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of NSCLC
3. SWOT Analysis of NSCLC
4. NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance
5. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
6. Diagnosis of NSCLC
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. EU-5 Epidemiology
9. Japan Epidemiology
10. Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC
11. Guideline of NSCLC
12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC
13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials
14. Marketed Therapies
15. Emerging Therapies
16. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis
17. PD-L1—Market Size
18. BRAF Mutation—Market Size
19. c-MET Mutation—Market Size
20. EGFR Mutation—Market Size
21. ALK-Mutation—Market Size
22. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies
23. Market Drivers of NSCLC
24. Market Barriers of NSCLC
25. Appendix
25.1. Bibliography
25.2. Report Methodology
