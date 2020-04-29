The rising concern regarding environmental degradation is among the primary driving factors of the electric scooter and motorcycle market. The governments and the environmentalists are increasingly trying to reduce carbon emissions. This has resulted in the increased sales of electric vehicles, including electric scooters and motorcycles, and their adoption around the world. Different governments are encouraging the consumers to adopt electric scooters and motorcycles and applauding these vehicles as an efficient and reliable light motor vehicle alternative. These factors are driving the demand for these vehicles, particularly in urban landscape.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-market/report-sample

The global electric scooter and motorcycle market is projected to attain $13,864.0 million in 2025 advancing at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025). The market is growing due to the provision of tax concession on eco-friendly vehicles, low maintenance of these vehicles, favorable regulatory environment, and rising concern regarding environmental degradation. In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into motorcycle and scooter, between which, electric scooter held the larger volume share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) due to lower cost.

When battery type is taken into consideration, the electric scooter and motorcycle market is categorized into lithium ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid (SLA). Between these two, the SLA category accounted for the major revenue share of the market in 2017. The li-ion category is predicted to grow at the faster pace during the forecast period as these batteries have higher density than SLA batteries. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into battery and plug-in. The plug-in division held the larger share of the market during the historical period.

The electric scooter and motorcycle market is also witnessing growth due to the fact that these vehicles are low maintenance. Electric scooters and motorcycles have fewer moving and vibrating parts which is why the need for periodic servicing is reduced for them as compared to conventional vehicles. Because of these factors, they have gained huge traction among the people who are not capable of assigning extra time for vehicle servicing and routine maintenance from their work schedule. In addition, huge cost reduction is also a major factor leading to the rising adoption of these vehicles.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-market

A key trend being witnessed in the electric scooter and motorcycle market is the tax concession on eco-friendly vehicles. In order to encourage the adoption of environment-friendly vehicles which release less emissions, the governments in different countries are offering reduction in registration tax and other liabilities including tax rebates and subsidies. For example, the Federal Government of the U.S. offered 10% electric motorcycle tax credit, up to $2,500, on the purchase of Zero motorcycles in 2017.

Hence, the market is registering significant growth due to the surging concern regarding environmental degradation and low maintenance of electric scooters and motorcycles.