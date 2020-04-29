The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Wheelchair Market globally. This report on ‘Wheelchair Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Patients use wheelchairs when walking is impossible for them due to injury, illness, or disability. There are different types of wheelchairs available in the market, depending on the patient’s requirement. There is a wide range of wheelchairs available differing by mechanisms of control, propulsion method, and technology used. There has been a significant effort in the last decade to develop a wheelchair.

The wheelchair market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, a rising number of chronic diseases requiring a wheelchair, and a growing number of road accidents across the globe. Furthermore, recent technological advances in wheelchair technology pose significant opportunities for the market to grow.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Carex Health Brands, Inc.

2. Drive Medical Design And Manufacturing

3. Graham-Field Health Products, Inc.

4. Invacare

5. Medline Industries, Inc.

6. Sunrise Medical LLC

7. Karman Healthcare

8. Quantum Rehab

9. Numotion

10. Pride Mobility Products Corporation

The global wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, design and function, and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented into manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, front wheel drive, central wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, others. Based on category the market is segmented into adult wheelchair, and pediatric wheelchair. The design and function market is segmented into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. The end user segment is divided into homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wheelchair market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wheelchair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wheelchair market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wheelchair market in these regions.

