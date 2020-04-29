(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Onychomycosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Onychomycosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium or nail fungus) can be described as a fungal infection that causes fingernails or toenails to thicken, discolor, disfigure, and split. It is a common condition that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tip of the fingernail or toenail. As the fungal infection goes deeper, nail fungus may cause the patient’s nails to crumble at the edge. Onychomycosis occurs from the overgrowth of fungi in, under, or on the nail. • The primary fungi that causes onychomycosis are Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. They are dermatophyes and feed on keratinized nail tissue. Another type of onychomycosis is caused by yeast (Candida albicans or Candida parapsilosis). These infections are less common and produce similar symptoms. Paronychia infections are caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Pseudomonas. In most cases, paronychia infections can be differentiated from onychomycosis by the inflammation they cause to the skin adjacent to the nail.

Epidemiology

The Onychomycosis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Onychomycosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Onychomycosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts-

According to a study conducted by P. Dyanne et al, Onychomycosis occurs in 10% of the general population but is more common in older adults; the prevalence is 20% in those older than 60 years and 50% in those older than 70 years. The increased prevalence in older adults is related to peripheral vascular disease, immunologic

disorders, and diabetes mellitus. According to a study by R. Ted, MD, titled as “Evaluation of Gender as a Clinically Relevant Outcome Variable in the Treatment of Onychomycosis with Efinaconazole Topical Solution 10%”, Onychomycosis occurs in both

sexes but men are more likely to develop onychomycosis than women. A study titled as “Onychomycosis: Current Trends in Diagnosis and Treatment” (2013), states that Onychomycosis affects toenails more often than fingernails because of their slower growth, reduced blood supply, and frequent confinement in dark, moist environments. It may occur in patients with distorted nails, a history of nail trauma, genetic predisposition, hyperhidrosis, concurrent fungal infections, and psoriasis. It is also more common in smokers and in those who use occlusive footwear and shared bathing facilities.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Moberg Pharma

Almirali

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

Kreydin(tavaborole)

MOB-015

P3058

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Onychomycosis

3. Onychomycosis: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Onychomycosis Treatment and Management

6.2. Onychomycosis Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

The Onychomycosis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

