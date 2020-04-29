How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2026

The global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

companies profiled in this report on the global ophthalmology surgical devices market are Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Glaukos Corporation, HOYA Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., and STAAR Surgical Company.

Development of new products and strategic collaboration agreements was primary strategies adopted by major market players to strengthen their position in the ophthalmology surgical devices market.

The ophthalmology surgical devices market has been segmented as follows:

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market, by Product, 2017–2025 Cataract Surgery Devices Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Others Glaucoma Surgery Devices Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Refractive Surgery Devices

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market, by End-user, 2017–2025 Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ophthalmic Clinics

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market, by Geography, 2017–2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa Israel GCC Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

