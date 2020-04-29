Across the world, the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, which is leading to the growth of the healthcare sector. The most common chronic diseases are cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), certain cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes. As per the World Health organization, 9.6 million died from cancer, alone, in 2018. With the growing incidence of such diseases, the need for effective, and preferably early, diagnosis is rising. This is increasing the demand for anatomic pathology techniques that help identify medical issues by examining tissues and fluid samples taken from the body.

Valuing $17.4 billion in 2018, the anatomic pathology market is predicted to grow to $24.3 billion in 2024, due to an increasing number of people falling prey to chronic diseases and surging number of medical tests being performed. Histopathology, surgical pathology, and cytopathology are the three primary approaches to diagnosing a disease via anatomic pathological tests. Among these, histopathological tests were the most widely performed during 2014–2018, and the same scenario is expected for 2019–2024. Such tests involve looking at a tissue sample under a microscope, for the identification of myocardial infarction (heart attack), cancer, and other tissue-related diseases.

Another key reason for the growth of the market is the rising investments in technological advancement. For instance, in November 2018, it was announced that several companies will together set up five digital pathology and imaging centers in the U.K. which would use artificial intelligence for speedy diagnosis; $65 million was set aside for the centers, which would come up in Oxford, Leeds, Glasgow, Coventry, and London. One of the cornerstone technologies of digital pathology is whole slide imaging, where the traditional glass slides are scanned into a computer.

Across the world, the anatomic pathology market growth in China would be the fastest, primarily due to the rise in the geriatric population. Across Asia-Pacific (APAC), anatomic pathological tests would rise in number because of investments in diagnostic research by government and non-government organizations, popularity of personalized medicine, and growing patient pool with chronic ailments. Further, several European and North American firms, supplying test instruments and consumables, are increasing their presence in the region.

Therefore, with the growing focus on early and effective disease diagnosis and rising number of chronic disease patients, the anatomic pathology niche is predicted to keep prospering.