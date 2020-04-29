(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Onychomycosis Pipeline Insight, 2020

Onychomycosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Onychomycosis market. A detailed picture of the Onychomycosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Onychomycosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Onychomycosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Onychomycosis pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Onychomycosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium or nail fungus) can be described as a fungal infection that causes fingernails or toenails to thicken, discolor, disfigure, and split. It is a common condition that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tip of the fingernail or toenail. As the fungal infection goes deeper, nail fungus may cause the patient’s nails to crumble at the edge. Onychomycosis occurs from the overgrowth of fungi in, under, or on the nail. • The primary fungi that causes onychomycosis are Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. They are dermatophyes and feed on keratinized nail tissue. Another type of onychomycosis is caused by yeast (Candida albicans or Candida parapsilosis). These infections are less common and produce similar symptoms. Paronychia infections are caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Pseudomonas. In most cases, paronychia infections can be differentiated from onychomycosis by the inflammation they cause to the skin adjacent to the nail.

Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Onychomycosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Onychomycosis treatment.

treatment. Onychomycosis key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Onychomycosis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts-

According to a study conducted by P. Dyanne et al, Onychomycosis occurs in 10% of the general population but is more common in older adults; the prevalence is 20% in those older than 60 years and 50% in those older than 70 years. The increased prevalence in older adults is related to peripheral vascular disease, immunologic

disorders, and diabetes mellitus. According to a study by R. Ted, MD, titled as “Evaluation of Gender as a Clinically Relevant Outcome Variable in the Treatment of Onychomycosis with Efinaconazole Topical Solution 10%”, Onychomycosis occurs in both

sexes but men are more likely to develop onychomycosis than women. A study titled as “Onychomycosis: Current Trends in Diagnosis and Treatment” (2013), states that Onychomycosis affects toenails more often than fingernails because of their slower growth, reduced blood supply, and frequent confinement in dark, moist environments. It may occur in patients with distorted nails, a history of nail trauma, genetic predisposition, hyperhidrosis, concurrent fungal infections, and psoriasis. It is also more common in smokers and in those who use occlusive footwear and shared bathing facilities.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Moberg Pharma

Almirali

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

Kreydin(tavaborole)

MOB-015

P3058

