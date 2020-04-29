(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Insight, 2020
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market. A detailed picture of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is a degenerative disease caused by the insufficient production and secretion of pancreatic digestive enzymes which leads to maldigestion (an inability to breakdown nutrients) in the duodenum.
It is commonly caused by a reduction in functioning pancreatic tissue or ductal disease, such as in chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic malignancy. It can also result from reduced enterohormonal stimulation of the pancreas in severe duodenal mucosal disease, and from anatomical changes following gastrointestinal surgery. The condition is associated with significant morbidity and reductions in quality of life, even in milder forms.
Pipeline Development Activities
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment.
- Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Report key facts-
- As per the study conducted by Lin Y Tamakosh et al., titled “Nationwide epidemiological survey of chronic pancreatitis in Japan” the estimated prevalence of EPI in Japan is more than 25 cases per 100,000 with a higher rate in men compared to women.
- According to a study titled “Epidemiology of pancreatic diseases in Luneburg County. A study in a defined German population” conducted by Lankisch PG et al. the estimated prevalence of EPI in defined
German population is 6.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-
- Solvay Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Pharma
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
Name of drugs covered that are given below-
- Creon
- Pancreaze
- Zenpep
1. Report Introduction
2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Treatment Guidelines
4. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Discontinued Products
13. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Key Companies
15. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Unmet Needs
18. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Future Perspectives
19. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
21.1. Secondary Research
21.2. Expert Panel Validation
22. About Delveinsight
