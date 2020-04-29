(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Insight, 2020

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market. A detailed picture of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) is a degenerative disease caused by the insufficient production and secretion of pancreatic digestive enzymes which leads to maldigestion (an inability to breakdown nutrients) in the duodenum.

It is commonly caused by a reduction in functioning pancreatic tissue or ductal disease, such as in chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic malignancy. It can also result from reduced enterohormonal stimulation of the pancreas in severe duodenal mucosal disease, and from anatomical changes following gastrointestinal surgery. The condition is associated with significant morbidity and reductions in quality of life, even in milder forms.

Click here- Free sample page

Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment.

treatment. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts-

As per the study conducted by Lin Y Tamakosh et al., titled “Nationwide epidemiological survey of chronic pancreatitis in Japan” the estimated prevalence of EPI in Japan is more than 25 cases per 100,000 with a higher rate in men compared to women.

According to a study titled “Epidemiology of pancreatic diseases in Luneburg County. A study in a defined German population” conducted by Lankisch PG et al. the estimated prevalence of EPI in defined

German population is 6.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

Solvay Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharma

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Name of drugs covered that are given below-

Creon

Pancreaze

Zenpep

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Treatment Guidelines

4. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Discontinued Products

13. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Key Companies

15. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Unmet Needs

18. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Future Perspectives

19. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

Related Reports-

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) – Epidemiology Forecast–2030

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030