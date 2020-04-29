(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020

Fragile X Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Fragile X Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Fragile X Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Fragile X Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Fragile X Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Fragile X Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Fragile X Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) also known as Martin-Bell Syndrome, was first described in 1943 by Martin and Bell as a form

of intellectual disability (ID) following an X-linked inheritance pattern. Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) is a genetic disease due to a CGG trinucleotide expansion, named full mutation (greater than 200 CGG repeats), in the fragile X mental retardation 1 gene locus Xq27.3; which leads to an hyper-methylated region in the gene promoter therefore silencing it and lowering the expression levels of the fragile X mental retardation 1, a protein involved in synaptic plasticity and maturation.

Click Here- Free sample page

Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Fragile X Syndrome treatment.

treatment. Fragile X Syndrome key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Fragile X Syndrome market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts-

The symptom presentation and more severe impairments are commonly reported in males than females. In 2017, there were 40,102 cases of FXS in males and 27,552 prevalent cases in females in the US and as per DelveInsight’s analysts assessments, in both the genders, same trend is seen in all the countries of 7MM.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of FXS, followed by France.

The age-specific cases were divided into 0- 11, 12-17, 18 and above years of age. As per DelveInsight estimates, in 2017, 29,463

cases belong to 0-11 years of age.

Some of key companies are working on this disease that are given below-

Zynerba Pharma

Confluence Pharmaceuticals

Tetra Pharmaceuticals

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

Cannabidiol

Acamprosate

BPN14770

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Fragile X Syndrome

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Fragile X Syndrome Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Fragile X Syndrome Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Fragile X Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Fragile X Syndrome Treatment Guidelines

4. Fragile X Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Fragile X Syndrome companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Fragile X Syndrome Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Fragile X Syndrome Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Fragile X Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Fragile X Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Fragile X Syndrome Discontinued Products

13. Fragile X Syndrome Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

Detailed information in the report?

14. Fragile X Syndrome Key Companies

15. Fragile X Syndrome Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Fragile X Syndrome Unmet Needs

18. Fragile X Syndrome Future Perspectives

19. Fragile X Syndrome Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

Related Reports-

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030