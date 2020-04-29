Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Green Sand Casting Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Green Sand Casting Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Green Sand Casting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Green Sand Casting Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Green Sand Casting Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Green Sand Casting market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Green Sand Casting Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Green Sand Casting Market: RPM Engineering Corp, Stainless Foundry & Engineering, AmTech International, Gamma Foundries, LeClaire Manufacturing, Brukar Inc, Bremer Manufacturing, Cast-Rite Metal Co, MRT Castings, Harrison Castings, Badger Alloys Inc, ChinaSavvy, Mulan Manufacturer Group, Rong-Feng Precise Casting, Impro Precision

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Green Sand Casting Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Green Sand Casting Market Segmentation By Product: Fittings, Valve Bodies, Pump Bodies, Manhole Covers, Gear, Shaft, Other

Global Green Sand Casting Market Segmentation By Application: Automotive, Aerospace and Military, Heavy Machinery, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Green Sand Casting Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Green Sand Casting Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Green Sand Casting Market Overview 1.1 Green Sand Casting Product Overview 1.2 Green Sand Casting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fittings

1.2.2 Valve Bodies

1.2.3 Pump Bodies

1.2.4 Manhole Covers

1.2.5 Gear

1.2.6 Shaft

1.2.7 Other 1.3 Global Green Sand Casting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Green Sand Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Green Sand Casting Price by Type 1.4 North America Green Sand Casting by Type 1.5 Europe Green Sand Casting by Type 1.6 South America Green Sand Casting by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Green Sand Casting by Type 2 Global Green Sand Casting Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Green Sand Casting Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Green Sand Casting Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Green Sand Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Green Sand Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Green Sand Casting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Green Sand Casting Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Green Sand Casting Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 RPM Engineering Corp

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 RPM Engineering Corp Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Stainless Foundry & Engineering

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Stainless Foundry & Engineering Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 AmTech International

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 AmTech International Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 Gamma Foundries

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Gamma Foundries Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 LeClaire Manufacturing

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 LeClaire Manufacturing Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Brukar Inc

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Brukar Inc Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Bremer Manufacturing

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Bremer Manufacturing Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 Cast-Rite Metal Co

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Cast-Rite Metal Co Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 MRT Castings

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 MRT Castings Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 Harrison Castings

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Green Sand Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Harrison Castings Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Badger Alloys Inc 3.12 ChinaSavvy 3.13 Mulan Manufacturer Group 3.14 Rong-Feng Precise Casting 3.15 Impro Precision 4 Green Sand Casting Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Green Sand Casting Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Green Sand Casting Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Green Sand Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Green Sand Casting Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Green Sand Casting Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Green Sand Casting Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Green Sand Casting Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Green Sand Casting Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Green Sand Casting Application 5.1 Green Sand Casting Segment by Application

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Aerospace and Military

5.1.3 Heavy Machinery

5.1.4 Others 5.2 Global Green Sand Casting Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Green Sand Casting by Application 5.4 Europe Green Sand Casting by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Green Sand Casting by Application 5.6 South America Green Sand Casting by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Green Sand Casting by Application 6 Global Green Sand Casting Market Forecast 6.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Green Sand Casting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Green Sand Casting Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Green Sand Casting Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Fittings Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Valve Bodies Growth Forecast 6.4 Green Sand Casting Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Green Sand Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Green Sand Casting Forecast in Automotive

6.4.3 Global Green Sand Casting Forecast in Aerospace and Military 7 Green Sand Casting Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Green Sand Casting Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Green Sand Casting Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

