The report named, * Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market comprising GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, Greatpower Technology Co, BRUNP RECYCLING, CNGR Corporation, RONBAY TECHNOLOGY, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, JIANA ENERGY, Jinchuan Group, FANGYUAN, POWER Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market.The report also helps in understanding the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segmentation by Product

, NCM Type, NCA Type, NCM means that the precursor is made by mixing the solution of Ni, Co and Mn in a certain proportion. Common NCM types are NCM811,NCM523,NCM622,etc. NCA means that the precursor is made by mixing the solution of Ni, Co and Al in a certain proportion.

Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segmentation by Application

, New Energy Vehicles, 3C Electronics, Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 NCM Type

1.4.3 NCA Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 New Energy Vehicles

1.5.3 3C Electronics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry

1.6.1.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 China

4.2.1 China Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 China Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in China

4.2.4 China Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in North America

4.3.4 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Europe

4.4.4 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GEM Co., Ltd

8.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd Product Description

8.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Recent Development

8.2 Umicore

8.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

8.2.2 Umicore Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Umicore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Umicore Product Description

8.2.5 Umicore Recent Development

8.3 Greatpower Technology Co

8.3.1 Greatpower Technology Co Corporation Information

8.3.2 Greatpower Technology Co Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Greatpower Technology Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Greatpower Technology Co Product Description

8.3.5 Greatpower Technology Co Recent Development

8.4 BRUNP RECYCLING

8.4.1 BRUNP RECYCLING Corporation Information

8.4.2 BRUNP RECYCLING Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BRUNP RECYCLING Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BRUNP RECYCLING Product Description

8.4.5 BRUNP RECYCLING Recent Development

8.5 CNGR Corporation

8.5.1 CNGR Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 CNGR Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 CNGR Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 CNGR Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 CNGR Corporation Recent Development

8.6 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY

8.6.1 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

8.6.2 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Product Description

8.6.5 RONBAY TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

8.7 Hunan Changyuan Lico

8.7.1 Hunan Changyuan Lico Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hunan Changyuan Lico Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Hunan Changyuan Lico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hunan Changyuan Lico Product Description

8.7.5 Hunan Changyuan Lico Recent Development

8.8 GanfengLithium

8.8.1 GanfengLithium Corporation Information

8.8.2 GanfengLithium Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 GanfengLithium Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 GanfengLithium Product Description

8.8.5 GanfengLithium Recent Development

8.9 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

8.9.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

8.9.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Product Description

8.9.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Recent Development

8.10 JIANA ENERGY

8.10.1 JIANA ENERGY Corporation Information

8.10.2 JIANA ENERGY Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 JIANA ENERGY Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JIANA ENERGY Product Description

8.10.5 JIANA ENERGY Recent Development

8.11 Jinchuan Group

8.11.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Jinchuan Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Jinchuan Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Jinchuan Group Product Description

8.11.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Development

8.12 FANGYUAN

8.12.1 FANGYUAN Corporation Information

8.12.2 FANGYUAN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 FANGYUAN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 FANGYUAN Product Description

8.12.5 FANGYUAN Recent Development

8.13 POWER

8.13.1 POWER Corporation Information

8.13.2 POWER Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 POWER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 POWER Product Description

8.13.5 POWER Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 North America

9.3.3 Europe

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Distributors

11.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

