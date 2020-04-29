The La Mesa Kids Hair Salon that makes cutting kids hair fun has put a lot of safety measures in place while the salon has been closed. These safety measure will help to keep customers and employees safe.

In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in more than 43,000 people testing positive in California, a kid’s hair salon has taken steps to both protect employees and customers. La Mesa Kids Hair Salon based at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive have remained closed as per government guidelines but has been doing important work ready for when they reopen.

While other salons have stayed closed the owner of Kids Hair Salon has spent a great deal of time and money renovating her premises and introducing important safety measures. Kristina Norris, says she wants her clients to know that she is taking the COVID-19 virus seriously, and has followed expert advice to make her premises safe for when the lock down has been lifted.

“It’s about making sure our customers and employees are safe at all times,” explained Kristina Norris. “We are going through a very strange time and when the lock down is over people are going to act differently and it is important that all business owners put in place important safety measures to keep customers and employees safe. That is what we have done.The renovation work and safety measure that have been put in place include but not limited to:

New flooring in all the salon/bathrooms

New carpet in waiting room/break room

Every station is identical and will not contain anything else except for the items that has been placed on them.

The items on each station include:

Spray bottle with alcohol, hand sanitizer, clipper/brush/comb sanitizing spray, barbicide.

There is also a Sanitizing machine area for toys, scissors, combs, brushes cleaned and sanitized.

There will be Masks for all stylist and Hand sanitizer for entering the salon.

The Kids Hair Salon has also introduced a new rule that all customers must wear masks when entering the salon. Waiting room chairs are 6 feet away from the stations. Only a certain number of customers will be allowed inside the salon at any one time. Other safety measures which have been introduced include taking the temperature of all stylists before starting work and at the end of each day.

Kristina Norris hopes that all salons around the country will follow the same safety measures as she has put in place.

“We are dedicated, motivated and ready to open when they say “OPEN”, said Kristina.

La Mesa Kids Hair Salon has been making haircuts fun for kids since 1986. As well as being a leader in their field for cutting children’s hair, and providing a fun environment, they also provide many other services.

To learn more about Kids Hair Salon, please visit http://www.kidshairsalon.net