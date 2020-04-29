The Pet Food Extrusion Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, animal type, equipment and geography. The global pet food extrusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leadingpet food extrusion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the pet food extrusion market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- American Extrusion International, Andritz AG, Baker Perkins Ltd., Clextral S.A.S., Diamond America, Mars, Incorporated, Pavan Group, The Bonnot Company, The Bühler Holding AG, The J.M. Smucker Company

Per food extrusion is a form of extrusion used in food processing. In this method a set of mixed components is enforced through an opening in a punched plate along with a project that is specific to a food. It is then expurgated through a definite size by blades. The extruder is the equipment used to force the mixture through the punched plate. The extruder consists of a huge rotating screw that is firmly fit in an immobile barrel and at the end of it is a die.

An upsurge in the expenditure in the pet industry drives the growth of the pet food extrusion market. Besides, pet humanization and rapid urbanization also drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness about food type to be served to pets can raise several allergic problems in pets, which hinders the growth of the pet food extrusion market. Capital investments for equipments and threat from counterfeit products are expected to boost the market growth in the years to come.

The report analyzes factors affecting thepet food extrusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pet food extrusion market market in these regions.

