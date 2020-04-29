COVID-19: Potential impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market
The report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the considered forecast period (2019-2029) and estimated to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The latest report is a valuable tool for stakeholders, established market players, emerging players, and other entities to devise effective strategies to combat the impact of COVID-19
Further, by leveraging the insights enclosed in the report, market players can devise concise, impactful, and highly effective growth strategies to solidify their position in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.
Research on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Addresses the Following Queries
- Which end-user is likely to influence the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market?
- Which regional market has the highest market attractiveness in 2020?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market?
- Why are market players aiming to expand their presence in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market in different regions due to the COVID-19?
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section offers valuable insights related to the business prospects of leading market players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, and growth strategies adopted by each market player is included in the report. The major steps taken by key players to address the business challenges put forward by the novel COVID-19 pandemic is discussed in the report.
Regional Landscape
The regional landscape section provides a deep understanding of the regulatory framework, current market trends, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players in each regional market. The various regions covered in the report include:
End-User Assessment
The report bifurcates the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market based on different end users. The supply-demand ratio and consumption volume of each end-user is accurately depicted in the report.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet (Google)
IBM
Intel
Samsung
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm
Micron
Tesla
Toyota Motor Corporation
Uber Technologies
Volvo Corporation
Xilinx
SoundHound
Audi
BMW
Daimler
Didi Chuxing
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Harman Industrial Industries
Honda Motor
Hyundai Motor Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Market segment by Application, split into
HumanMachine Interface (HMI)
Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
Autonomous Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Essential Findings of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Report:
- Impact of the technological innovations on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market
- Growth strategies adopted by leading market players to address the major challenges put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Historical and current trends likely to impact the dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market
- Growth assessment of various market segments over the forecast period
- Regional and global presence of important market players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market
