The global advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow from US$ 963.5 million in 2017 to US$ 3,852.2 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.10% between 2018 and 2025.

Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) is software platform which is integration of several operational systems providing automated outage restoration, and optimizing distribution grid performance. ADMS solution includes distribution management system (DMS); automated fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR); demand response management system (DRMS); Volt-var optimization (VVO); and conservation voltage reduction (CVR). ADMS works as a real-time system for handling and managing operations in a distribution control area. It provides monitoring and control, network optimization, network analysis, and outage management capabilities in an integrated software platform, enabling effective management of assets on a platform developed to meet the growing requirements of distribution operators.

The global market for ADMS market exhibit high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth are rising smart grid in North America region and increase utility efficiency. However, high CAPEX and OPEX cost, and interoperability and system integration issues are some of restraining factors behind slow growth of ADMS market during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report include General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Survalent Technology, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Open Systems International, Inc., Advanced Control Systems, Schneider Electric SE, Indra Sistemas, and ETAp/Operation Technology, Inc.

Usage and execution of advanced distribution management system is increasing in public utilities because as per the demand of customers looking for improved power quality, higher reliability, security of their data, renewable energy sources, flexibility at the time of occurrence of natural disasters to recover into normal function and other dangers acting as a troublemaker in the flow of power and their lifestyles. Even matching up with demand for energy from different sources in 21st-century, users need ADMS, which is a unique set of circumstances fulfilling all requirements. All these factors are complementing the growth of Advanced Distributed Management System Market.

Key findings of the study:

In 2017, North America is the largest market in the ADMS market, compelled by presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Growing investments in power infrastructure in both industrial as well as commercial sector is driving growth for installations of advanced distribution management systems in this region.

North America and Europe contributed to the largest share of market revenue which accounted for more than 60% of overall market.

APAC region is segmented for market analysis into countries, namely; Australia, India, China and Japan. The China ADMS market is expected to hold major chunk of revenues throughout the forecast period. APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Owing to continuous persuades of energy scarcity and economic development, the Chinese government has adopted myriad measures and policies for the promotion of the utilization and exploitation efficiency of electric power. Now, the country has reconsidered its electric power development level and harmonizing amid supply and demand sides of the power. In order to satisfy the rapidly increasing electricity demand, China’s 12th Five-Year Plan (2011 to 2015) was budgeted 6.1 trillion Yuan of investment in the electricity sector. This is expected to increase further in the coming years, subsequently contributing towards the development of ADMS market in China.

Commercial sector is the major contributor in terms of revenue in this market attributed to the development of smart city projects with high power consumption.

