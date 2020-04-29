How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Gas Meters Market: Study provides in-depth analysis of market along with the current trends and future estimations (2019 – 2025)

A recent market study on the global Gas Meters market reveals that the global Gas Meters market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gas Meters market is discussed in the presented study.

The Gas Meters market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Gas Meters market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Gas Meters market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Gas Meters market into different segments

Segmentation of the Gas Meters market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Gas Meters market on a global scale.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.

The gas meters market has been segmented as below:

Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology

Standard Meters

Smart Meters

Global Gas Meters Market, by Type

Diaphragm meter

Rotary meter

Turbine meter

Ultrasonic meter

Others

Global Gas Meters Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



