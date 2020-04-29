How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Gas Meters Market: Study provides in-depth analysis of market along with the current trends and future estimations (2019 – 2025)

A recent market study on the global Gas Meters market reveals that the global Gas Meters market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gas Meters market is discussed in the presented study.
The Gas Meters market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Gas Meters market.
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including ABB, Itron, Inc., APATOR S.A., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Foundation & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Honeywell Process Solutions, Inc., Zenner, EDMI Limited, and AEM SA. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative gas meters for residential as well as commercial customers in the market. Furthermore, they are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share. For instance, in February 2017, Zenner a prominent gas meter provider, entered into a partnership with Germany based SmartMakers, which provides customers with IoT networks to develop new IoT solutions and add digital products and services to its portfolios.
The gas meters market has been segmented as below:
Global Gas Meters Market, by Technology
- Standard Meters
- Smart Meters
Global Gas Meters Market, by Type
- Diaphragm meter
- Rotary meter
- Turbine meter
- Ultrasonic meter
- Others
Global Gas Meters Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Gas Meters Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
