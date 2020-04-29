The Asia-Pacific (APAC) outdoor lighting market was estimated to generate revenue of $5.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period (2019-2024), according to P&S Intelligence.

The key factors driving the market are the growing government initiatives toward energy preservation, development of smart cities, and decreasing prices of light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Outdoor lighting refers to the use of lights to brighten up streets, parking lots, and highways for offering convenience and safety during the night. On the basis of lighting type, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps are the categories of the outdoor lighting market in Asia-Pacific.

When segmented by component, fixture and control are the two sub-divisions of the APAC outdoor lighting market. Among these, in 2018, the fixture sub-division accounted for the larger revenue share. Fixtures are used to create artificial lights with the help of various lighting sources to illuminate spaces during night time.

Street lighting, parking lots, tunnel lights, highways, stadiums, and others are the several categories within the application segment of the market, among which highways held the largest revenue share (more than 25.0%) in 2018.

Owing to a considerable growth in highway projects, mainly in countries such as China, India and Japan, the Asia-Pacific outdoor lighting market is predicted to progress.

Further, the installation of smart street lights and development of smart cities across APAC are projected to drive the demand for street lighting in the near future.