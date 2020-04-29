The Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries. The Cold Plasma Equipment technology offers non-thermal treatment of cancer, dentistry and others.

Diabetes affects many parts of the body, especially feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that develop on the feet, and they can develop even from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common cause of amputation due to diabetes. According to WHO/Europe, there are about 60 million people with diabetes in the European Region or approximately 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, mostly due to increases in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. Due to a rise in the use of cold plasma, in various kinds of treatment, it is likely to increase the cold plasma equipment market. Therefore, the demand for cold plasma equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

EUROPE COLD PLASMA EQUIPMENT– MARKET SEGMENTATION



Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Regime

Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment

Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment



Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Other Applications

Europe Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

Henniker Plasma

Nordson Corporation

TheraDep Technologies

Neoplas tools GmbH

Plasmatreat GmbH

Adtec.

terraplasma medical GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Bovie Medical

