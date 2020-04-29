COVID-19 impact: Identity & Access Management Market Show Steady Growth: Study

The global Identity & Access Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Identity & Access Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Identity & Access Management market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Identity & Access Management market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics and trends of the identity and access management market across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides the current nature and the future status of the identity and access management market over the forecast period.

A direct market overview provides the growth scenarios and market potential with maximum precision, which is adjudged with suitable assumptions. The report features the unique and relevant factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the identity and access management market during the forecast period. This report includes a detailed and considerable amount of inclusion, which will help new manufacturers in the most comprehensive manner for better understanding.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the identity and access management market report, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It includes the market value share of the leading segments in the identity and access management market. In addition, this section includes the supply-side trends, demand-side trends, and recommendations for the identity and access management market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed market structure and definition of the identity and access management market, which will help them understand the basic information, such as market dynamics, key players, and regulation policies, included in the report about the identity and access management market. The definition section considers the factors included and excluded for the purpose of this report.

Chapter 4- Market Background

Readers can find the outlook of the global identity and access management market taking into consideration the various factors associated with the growth, which will help them track the current scenario of the market, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. The macro-economic factors influencing the market are also discussed in this section.

Chapter 5 – Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Region

Based on the region, the identity and access management market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Readers can find detailed information regarding the key market trends, developments, and market attractive analysis in the identity and access management market based on regions.

Chapter 6 – Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Component

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the identity and access management market based on component. On the basis of component, the identity and access management market has been segmented into solution and services.

Chapter 7 – Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Deployment

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the identity and access management market based on deployment. On the basis of deployment, the identity and access management market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Chapter 8 – Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by end-user

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the identity and access management market based on end-user. On the basis of end-user, the identity and access management market has been segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Chapter 9 – Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Vertical

This chapter summarises the information regarding the key market trends and attractiveness analysis of the identity and access management market based on vertical. On the basis of vertical, the identity and access management market has been segmented into finance & insurance, information (telecom & IT), public administration, scientific & technical services, healthcare & social assistance, transportation & warehousing, media & entertainment, and manufacturing.

Chapter 10 – North America Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the growth observed in the North America identity and access management market, along with a country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada markets. Readers can also find information on the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the component, deployment, end user, vertical, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America identity and access management market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Market attractiveness based on various segments is provided for the Latin American region.

Chapter 12 – Europe Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the identity and access management market can be found with market attractiveness based on system and application. European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENULUX, and Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter for industry analysis.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries/regions in East Asia, which are assessed to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia identity and access management market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the market in this region. Market attractiveness based on the component, deployment, end user, vertical, and country for identity and access management in the East Asia region is also provided in this section.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia are the leading countries/regions in South Asia, which are assessed to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia identity and access management market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters. Market attractiveness based on the systems and applications of identity and access management solutions in the South Asia region is also provided in this section.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters. Market attractiveness based on the component, deployment, end-user, vertical, and country of the Oceania identity and access management market are is also included in this section. Australia and New-Zealand have also been addressed under this section.

Chapter 16 – Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information about how the identity and access management market will grow in the major countries of the MEA region, such as South Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

This section includes the market analysis by tier of companies, market concentration, and share analysis of the key players of the identity and access management market.

Chapter 18 – Competitive Analysis

This chapter includes a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the identity and access management market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue share, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Market players featured in this report include BeyondTrust, Bomgar (Lieberman Software Corporation), CA Technologies, Core Security, CyberArk, Dell, ForgeRock, Gemalto, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology that is followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the identity and access management market.

Each market player encompassed in the Identity & Access Management market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Identity & Access Management market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Identity & Access Management Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Identity & Access Management market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Identity & Access Management market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

