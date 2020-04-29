Over the years, air travel has witnessed an upward trend. Further, with the growth in infrastructural development paired with steady growth in globalization has led to increase in air travel which has fueled the use of air traffic control equipment.

Increasing number of air passengers and freight have paved way for the rise in number of aircrafts and construction of airports, thus propelling the demand for air traffic control equipment. However, high cost of the equipment hinders the air traffic control equipment market growth.

The “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air traffic control equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global air traffic control equipment market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application, and geography. The global air traffic control equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air traffic control equipment market.

Also, key market players influencing the air traffic control equipment market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the air traffic control equipment market are Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cyrrus Limited, Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies, Harris Corporation, and Intelcan Technosystems Inc., among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting air traffic control equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s analysis.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Aerospace and Defense, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

