The U.S. manufacturing analytics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach revenue of $14.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The service category, under the solution segment, is predicted to witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the wide-scale adoption of analytics software by the manufacturers for quality management, inventory management, asset management, and predictive maintenance in order to reduce equipment downtime and improve operational efficiency.

The manufacturers in the U.S. manufacturing analytics market are increasingly adopting virtualization software in order to gain competitive advantage and improve business operations. The virtualization software separates the applications from the physical hardware they run on and thus, switching to this software allows a huge number of virtual workloads to be handled simultaneously. This technology allows for an easy initial setup and also reduces the expenditure on physical hardware.

In addition to this, the virtualization software also plays a crucial role in addressing the lifecycle management issues, which further increases its need in the industry. The U.S. manufacturing sector is witnessing an increasing focus toward improving the supply chain management, primarily due to the growing awareness about supply chain management and the role played by it in reducing operational costs, improving customer satisfaction, and increasing the visibility and control over the inventory.

Furthermore, supply chain management solutions address manufacturing needs in a variety of spheres such as sales and operations planning, product lifecycle management, manufacturing and logistics optimization, business intelligence, radio-frequency identification (RFID) of assets, business intelligence, raw material procurement, and network and inventory optimization. The extensive connectivity provided by analytics enables the manufacturing organizations in the U.S. to improve and enhance the communication across the supply chains.