The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly, which has further had a positive impact on the fashion industry. The global retail e-commerce industry generated a value of $2.2 trillion in 2017. Now the people can conveniently shop from home, compare products, and choose from favored brands, which is why the demand for cloths from online distribution channels is increasing at an alarming rate. The online presence of clothes now competes with that of popular online categories such as smartphones & accessories, books, and video games, primarily in countries in Western Europe and North America.

It is due to these factors that several denim vendors are making use of different online distribution channels, as they are able to provide customized denim products to their customers, according to their preference of size and color. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global denim market generated a revenue of $56.1 billion and is predicted to register a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Different denim products include dresses, jeans, and jackets & shirts. Some other denim products are shorts and tops. Out of these, the largest demand during the forecast period is projected to be created for jeans.

Apart from online channels, denim products are also distributed via specialty stores, exclusive stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and department stores. The largest demand for denim products was created by the specialty stores during 2013–2017; however, the online distribution channel is expected to dominate the domain in 2023, growing the fastest pace during the forecast period. Premium, mass market, and standard are the different segments in the denim domain, among which, the largest requirement during 2013–2017 was created for mass market denim products and the situation is projected to remain the same in the near future as well. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be registered by premium denim products during the forecast period.

Among all the regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, the denim market was dominated by North America during 2013–2017. However, in the coming years, the APAC region is expected to create the largest demand for different denim products. The reasons for this are the enhancements in the quality of manufacturing, rising disposable income, availability of ample amount of raw materials & cheap labor resources, improved standard of living, urbanization, expanding base of the working-class population, and increasing government initiatives in countries including Vietnam, India, and China.