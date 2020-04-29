Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Articulated Robot Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue Forecast to 2025

The latest report on the Articulated Robot market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Articulated Robot market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Articulated Robot market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Articulated Robot market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Articulated Robot market.
The report reveals that the Articulated Robot market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Articulated Robot market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Articulated Robot market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Articulated Robot market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.
Global Articulated Robot Market Segments
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Heavy
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)
- Food & Beverages
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Republic of Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Important Doubts Related to the Articulated Robot Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Articulated Robot market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Articulated Robot market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Articulated Robot market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Articulated Robot market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Articulated Robot market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Articulated Robot market
