The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market based on color has been segmented white, black, and brown. The white sesame seed accounted for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market in 2018, whereas the market black sesame seed market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Black varieties of sesame seeds are mainly used in a variety of food applications such as read-to-eat food products, bakery products, and confectionery. The black sesame seeds are used in cosmetic application to combat a variety of skin and hair problems due to its high antioxidant properties. In addition to being, rich in antioxidants that can detoxify the skin, black sesame seeds have anti-inflammatory properties, iron, and vitamins B and E. Both the oil and the seeds of black sesame are adaptable to most skin types and are also safe for babies. These factors are propelling the growth of white sesame seed market.

Sesame seeds are the most lucrative and healthy seeds that are predominantly grown in the Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are known as sesame seeds, large-scale export, and production destinations. Sesame seeds are flat, small, creamy-white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled). These seeds are used in baking industries for products such as bun decoration, and baked snacks. Sesame seed contains water-soluble and oil-soluble antioxidants such as sesaminol, sesamin, sesamolin, and sesaminolglucosides that are essential ingredients for better health.Changing consumer consumption patterns and rising health awareness has resulted in a higher demand for sesame seeds.

The List of Companies – Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market

AccuraGroup DhavalAgri Exports Ethics Organic Selet Hulling Plc Shyam Industries SunOptaInc Etico Krishna India Sheetal Industries HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Numerous health benefits presented by sesame seed oil, such as it balances hormones, protects heart health, helps prevents diabetes, cancer prevention and improves blood pressure and have led to the growth of sesame seed market. Also, the healthy growth rate enjoyed by the bakery and the confectionery industry in these countries has supported the .The growing demand for organic and natural ingredients by the personal care industry has impacted the sesame seed market positively. Apart from this, sesame seeds are also used in animal feed products, especially in livestock and poultry, due to the presence of high-levels of proteins. Thus, the wide applications of processed or raw sesame seeds in various industries are expected to drive the sesame seed market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Color

White

Black

Brown

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Form

Raw or Whole Seed

Processed Seed

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Application

Ready-to-Eat Food Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Cosmetics

Pet Food

Other Applications

