The United States accounted for the largest market share in the . The food-producing nation is growing at a higher pace driven by an increase in masses of the US. The country is engaged in the food law harmonization work in coordination with Codex Alimentarius, and different government representatives from the FDA and USDA. The country’s government such as Foodservice & Packaging Institute (FPI), American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), and Molded Pulp Environmental Packaging Association (IMFA) are some of the food-related associations, which ensures greater food safety including their manufacturing, testing, packaging, and all activities. Moreover, the industry has also developed various voluntary recommended practices concerning, handling and merchandising of the frozen foods, which further driven the growth of the food service packaging market in the United Stes. These practices play a vital role in maintaining the quality of frozen, semi-finished, and processed food products for the benefit of users. Moreover, higher demand for processed food in the United States due to a busy lifestyle is leading to higher growth of food service packaging market.

Nowadays, consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. To match up with all the demands of consumers, the food service packaging players are making significant changes in packaging solutions. Also, growing concern towards the environment, the government of the US has initiated a plan to ban plastic bags from all the major retail stores. In Canada also, many cities are banning the use of plastic straws and also implemented a ban on distribution of polystyrene foam cups and containers, pertaining with the fact that the end users of food packaging are looking forward to sustainable solutions. Vancouver (Canada) has also accepted a restriction on the use of plastic shopping bags and disposable cups. The packaging industry majorly food packaging projects to ensure 100% of packaging is to be recyclable, reusable, or compostable by the future.

The North America food service packaging market by packaging type has been segmented into flexible and rigid. The rigid food service packaging market segment, dominated the North America food service packaging. Rigid packaging consists of cans, bottles, jars, ampules, plastic pots, aerosol containers, tins, and aluminum bottles which are used to pack and store different food and beverage items. This container gives physical protection to the food which is not offered by flexible packaging. These containers are robust in nature due to the amount of material utilized for their production. The rigid containers provide an airtight hermetic seal which helps in preserving the food item from contamination. Hence, rigid food service packaging is driving the North America food service packaging market. Moreover, the flexible food service packaging market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry North America, Inc.

Dow Industries Inc

DS Smith PLC

Genpak LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

