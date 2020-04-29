Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Low Voltage Cables Market Overview, Top Companies, Inventive Trends and Forecast to 2029

A recent market study on the global Low Voltage Cables market reveals that the global Low Voltage Cables market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Low Voltage Cables market is discussed in the presented study.

The key players in the Latin America low voltage cables market are Remee Cable Products, ABB Ltd., General Cable, Alcan Cables, Nexans, and Prysmian.

Some of the factors that could restrain the Latin America low voltage cables market are the unfavorable regulatory scenarios in some LATAM countries, fluctuating cost of raw materials, and unstable profit margins. The Latin America low voltage cables market needs to constantly shift its pricing structure in order to compensate for the increasing prices of copper and aluminum, two of its core raw materials.

Key segments of the Latin America Low Voltage Cables Market

Latin America Low Voltage Market – by End User

Building

Power Distribution Facilities

Specialty Purposes

Latin America Low Voltage Market – by Country

Brazil

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Panama

Argentina

Costa Rica

Jamaica

