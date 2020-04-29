The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Asset Tracking Solution market globally. This report on ‘Asset Tracking Solution market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The asset tracking solution is the solution to tracking the movement of an asset and provide complete visibility of asset locations. The growing use of asset tracking for centralizing the system that provides information such as real-time location, maintenance history, and others, henceforth rising demand for the asset tracking solution market. Furthermore, increasing demand for RFID based tracking solution is positively impacting on the growth of the asset tracking solution market. Technological advancement and increasing use of asset tracking software are further triggering the growth of the market.

Companies mentioned: Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, LLC, AT and T Intellectual Property, Datalogic S.p.A., EZ Web Enterprises, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon, Zebra Technologies

By applying market Asset Tracking Solution Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions.

The rising need for monitoring and tracking of assets is the major driver of the asset tracking solution market. The various benefits of asset tracking, such as easily view asset usage and location, ensure maximum utilization of assets by monitoring, identify unauthorized use, and others. Thus, a wide range of benefits of this solution is rising the adoption that propels the growth of the asset tracking solution market. Moreover, increasing just-in-time shipments and growing industrial assets coupled with the rising security concerns is raising demand for tracking solutions, which expected to boom the growth of the asset tracking solution market.

Chapter Details Asset Tracking Solution Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Asset Tracking Solution Market Landscape

Part 04: Asset Tracking Solution Market Sizing

Part 05: Asset Tracking Solution Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis