According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “CROs Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and End User”, the global CROs market was valued at US$ 35,818.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global CROs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The government initiatives to increase number of clinical trial participant as well as increasing number of clinical trials in the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and extensive competition among CROs are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The Contract research organizations (CROs) include the services such as medicine and disease coding, project management, data entry & validation, clinical trial data management among others. The CROs by type, the dominance of clinical trials services segment attributes to the alleviation from large costs that are incurred by the companies for in-house activities, long duration of clinical trial phase, globalization of clinical trials, increasing number of drug discovery procedures, use of e-clinical facilities for data optimization, record & validation, and others.

Major Key Players:

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Syneos Health

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Charles River

ICON plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

WuXi AppTec

Medpace

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market.

