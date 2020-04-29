According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Software type, Delivery mode and End User’. The global pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 262.02 Mn in 2027 from US$ 151.07 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market, based on the end user, was segmented as, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotech companies, business process outsourcing firms and in 2018, contract research organizations (CROs) held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increase in pharmacovigilance outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Biosero Inc.

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

BioAscent

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market: Reports Intellect represents the detail analysis of the parent market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market competitors. The overall analysis Advanced Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market covers an overview of the industry policies that Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market significantly, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

The scope of the Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors. Geographically, the global mobile application market has been segmented into four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

