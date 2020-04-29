Pharmacovigilance (PV) is defined as the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problem. Pharmacovigilance plays a significant role in pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors in designing of drugs and their interactions. The pharmacovigilance involves collecting information from healthcare providers and patients to know about the hazards associated with medications.
Increasing cases of adverse drug reactions and increasing consumption of drugs across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the pharmacovigilance market during the forecast period. Moreover, shift in outsourcing of various activities among pharmaceutical and life science sector is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.
Major Key Players:
- Accenture
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Linical Accelovance
- Cognizant
- Covance Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- ICON plc
- Capgemini (IGATE Corporation)
- Novartis AG
This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to the recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Pharmacovigilance Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.
Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.
Table of Contents:
- Global Pharmacovigilance Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Pharmacovigilance Market Forecast
