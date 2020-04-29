Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fuel Storage Containers Market Projections Analysis 2018-2028

Analysis of the Global Fuel Storage Containers Market
A recent market research report on the Fuel Storage Containers market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Fuel Storage Containers market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Fuel Storage Containers market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market in the upcoming years.
Key Insights Enclosed in the Report
- Key technological advancement related to the Fuel Storage Containers
- Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise analysis of the Fuel Storage Containers market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions
- Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more
- Adoption of the Fuel Storage Containers in various end-use industries
Segmentation of the Fuel Storage Containers Market
The presented report dissects the Fuel Storage Containers market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.
Competitive Landscape
The fuel storage containers market remains fragmented with numerous companies vying to gain larger shares. The fuel storage containers market leaders such as Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Inc., and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KgaA, collectively account for nearly 40% shares. Expansion of the production capacity, along with establishing a dedicated distribution network across various regions, remain the core strategy of this batch of players.
Leading players leverage customization as the key winning imperative to target the industry-oriented applications. For example, Greif, Inc. expanded its product line, with a novel range of specialty steel and stainless steel drum for storing fuel. Additionally, the company inaugurated a steel drum production plant in Vorsino Industrial Park, in Russia, to accommodate additional production of fuel storage containers. However, the strategies employed by players of another batch of the fuel storage containers market is in contrast with leading players.
Emerging players such as Scepter Canada Inc., Time Technoplast Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc., and WERIT Kunststoffwerke acquire a share of nearly 8-13% of the fuel storage containers market. These players hold the key of product diversification to unlock novel opportunities in the fuel storage containers market. For instance, WERIT Kunststoffwerke introduced UN and FDA approved intermediate bulk containers for the transportation of high-quality edible oils.
Fuel Storage Containers Market – Additional Insights
End-Users Continue to Prefer 55 Gallon Fuel Storage Drums
According to Fact.MR study, demand for 55 gallon fuel storage drums are expected to remain preferred among end-users, favored by their multifaceted applications in protecting, storing, and transporting of liquid fuels. Manufacturers have been directing their efforts toward the development of drums using materials such as fiber, plastic, and steel, to target the specific demands of customers, such as fuel storage for lawn movers. With colossal demand for fuel to ensure the seamless operations, the fuel storage containers have been witnessing high demand across a wide range of industry sectors, including chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and lubricants, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and paint.
Regional Analysis
Research Methodology
Fact.MR follows a systematic approach to extract intelligent insights into the fuel storage containers market. For this purpose, secondary and primary research is being carried out by our analysts. The secondary research consists of referring company websites, financial reports, white papers, and annual reports of companies operating in the fuel storage containers market to form the basis of the research. Additionally, paid publications such as Meltwater, Genios, GBI, and Factiva have been studied to derive a clear picture of the fuel storage containers market.
In the bid to carry out primary research, interviews with the industry leaders, distributors, and industry players were conducted. Post the collection of insights, data validation through triangulation method is done, in order to offer actionable intelligence to our readers.
COVID-19 Analysis
The report encompasses the major developments within the global Fuel Storage Containers market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.
Important doubts related to the Fuel Storage Containers market clarified in the report:
- Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market?
- Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
- Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
- What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?
