Building Information Modeling (BIM), is a digital representation of a construction project, which can be used by architects, engineers and other construction professionals. It helps in planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the diverse physical infrastructure coupled with speedy data exchange among the involved entities. Nowadays, this software tool is becoming exceptionally popular among end users owing to its lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs), time and money saving.

Rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally, rising awareness of BIM and associated benefits, and the growing demand for automated models in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, have been facilitating its adoption in construction industry, especially for commercial and infrastructure projects. Moreover, government mandates regarding usage of BIM in building constructions would further boost its adoption worldwide.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014574

Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to the BIM users. However, high cost of software and limited number of trained professionals are hindering the market growth to an extent. Technological advancements to manage data at a remote server and improved user inter-coordination enabled effectively by cloud based solutions have created ample opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key players of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

Recently launched mobile applications by market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc. and Bentley Systems, Inc., to provide better access to their services have been widely accepted among customers, owing to their superior advantages over traditional CAD software. BIM encourages development of green buildings through energy simulation and prefabrication techniques with effective data exchange during the development of a project, thereby propelling the market growth.

World BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography. BIM has been increasingly adopted across different verticals encompassing commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and infrastructure. The adoption rate among commercial and infrastructure is growing rapidly owing to mandates in accordance to government regulations. BIM software models are either delivered through cloud or on premise modes to the customers.

Cloud-based solutions are gaining increased popularity among customers owing to cost effectiveness and easy access over on premise models. Geographically, BIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region owing to the high adoption of BIM in countries such as China, India and Japan. The key players profiled in the report include Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014574

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market from 2015-2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2015-2022. Forecast and analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.