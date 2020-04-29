In-car infotainment is basically an amalgamation of wide features integrated in the cars to provide entertainment, information and communication services. The world in-car infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). The market has witnessed a double-digit growth rate and is expected to see this trend during the forecast period. Advanced infotainment systems are equipped with connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming service and smart technology for mobile integration, among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012708

These systems manage audio & video content while providing updates and information on traffic conditions and weather forecast. Advanced in-car infotainment systems offer information, communication, and entertainment with mobile integration technology. In addition, it also offers navigation services and driver assistance by using high-performance interfaces, such as control units, human machine interfaces (HMI), and operating controls.

Some of the key players of In-Car Infotainment Market:

Panasonic Corp., Harman International Industries, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation and others.

These advanced features have fostered the adoption of in-car infotainment systems; thereby driving the growth of the market in future. In addition, booming smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology have significantly boosted the growth of the world in-car infotainment systems market. Cloud technology has improved system response time of in-car infotainment systems. However, lack of seamless connectivity and complexity of in-car infotainment devices have restrained the growth of the market. Integration of cloud services in in-car infotainment systems facilitates the streaming of media, online system software update and information access.

The in-car infotainment systems market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket installations on the basis of type of installation. OEM installation segment comprises pre-installed in-car infotainment systems delivered by car manufacturers to customer. For instance, Ford motors offer already installed in-car infotainment systems in its cars. The aftermarket in-car infotainment system providers include third party vendors of in-car infotainment systems. Moreover, the aftermarket installation market offers low-cost customization and upgradation of obsolete in-car infotainment systems.

The component market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware market is further sub segmented into four different types namely, audio unit, display unit, connectivity and others. The other segment includes climate control, Bluetooth and interactive voice recognition (IVR). Software market is expected to grow at a significant rate, since it offers a wide range of advanced features pertaining to in-car infotainment systems.

MARKET BY COMPONENTS

Hardware

Audio

Display

Connectivity

Others

Software

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012708

What the report features:-

Global analysis of In-Car Infotainment Market from 2015-2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of In-Car Infotainment Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2015-2022. Forecast and analysis of In-Car Infotainment Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global In-Car Infotainment Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the In-Car Infotainment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.