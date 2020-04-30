How Coronavirus is Impacting Surge in the Adoption of Networked Medical Devices to Fuel the Growth of the Networked Medical Devices Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2026

New Study on the Global Networked Medical Devices Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Networked Medical Devices market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Networked Medical Devices market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Networked Medical Devices market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Networked Medical Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Networked Medical Devices , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Networked Medical Devices market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players present in global networked medical devices market are Infinium Medical, Lantronix, Inc., Integra Systems, Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Digi International Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, HCL Technologies Limited, Silex Technology America, Inc., and others.

The global networked medical devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Device Type Consumer Health Monitoring Devices Wearable Devices Embedded Devices Stationary Devices Blood Gas Analyzer Dialysis Machines Chemotherapy Dispensing Stations Homecare Cardio-Monitoring Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Point of Care Settings Homecare Settings

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

The market sizing of networked medical devices will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of networked medical devices. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of medical devices among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as hospitals, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as medical systems and IT enabled product manufacturers, custom solution and service network providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Networked Medical Devices market: