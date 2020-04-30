Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Fast-casual Dining Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2024

The global Fast-casual Dining market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Fast-casual Dining market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Fast-casual Dining market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Fast-casual Dining across various industries.

The key players covered in this study

JAB Holdings

Nandos

Pizza Hut

The Restaurant Group

100 Montaditos

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Five Guys

Francesca

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Itsu

Leon

March Mvenpick

Mezzo Di Pasta

PAUL

Smashburger

Shake Shack

Tossed

Tortilla Mexican Grill

Vapiano

vonAllwrden

Patisserie Valerie

Sushi Daily

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lunch

Dinner

Breakfast

Snacks

Market segment by Application, split into

On-premise

Off-premise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fast-casual Dining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fast-casual Dining development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fast-casual Dining are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

