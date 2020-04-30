The “Global IPS Display Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IPS display market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IPS display market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global IPS display market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IPS display market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IPS display market.

In-plane switching (IPS) is a technology applied for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). IPS display was designed to solve the major problems of the twisted nematic field effect (TN) matrix LCDs such as low-quality color reproduction and strong viewing angle dependence. The main benefit of IPS display panels is that it displays precise color from all viewing angles. Moreover, IPS display panels do not show tailing when they are touched, which is essential for touch-screen devices, such as smartphones devices.

The global IPS display market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as AH-IPS, E-IPS, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as smart phone and tablet, TVs, PCs, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Acer Inc.

2. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

3. Dell

4. Japan Display Inc

5. Lenovo

6. LG Electronics

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

9. WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IPS display market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IPS display market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IPS display market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IPS display market in these regions.

