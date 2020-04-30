Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2028

The global Image-guided Therapy Systems market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Image-guided Therapy Systems market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Image-guided Therapy Systems market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Image-guided Therapy Systems across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Segment by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

