Global Quality Management Software Market is accounted for $6.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising technological advancements and telecom & regulatory norms along with increasing compliance demands. However, high deployment and maintenance is restraining the market.

Quality management software (QMS) solutions are accessible in the market as they offer a horde of functionalities, including complaint treatment nonconformance, calibration, document control, and changes in management, and others. These solution are means for an organization to quality control their products.

Based on the solution, calibration management solution provides essential relations between related maintenance tasks and additional quality processes for keeping pace life science and high-tech environments. By geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to growing awareness and the quality and organization’s software coupled with high demand from emerging economies like China and India.

Some of the key players in the Quality Management Software market are Unipoint Software Inc, Sparta Systems Inc, Siemens AG, SAP SE, Plex Systems, Inc, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Oracle, Micro Focus, MetricStream Inc, MasterControl, Inc, IQS, Inc, IQMS, Inc, Intelex Technologies, Ideagen Plc, EtQ, Dassault Syst mes SE and Autodesk Inc.

Deployments Covered:

– Cloud-based

– On-premise

Solutions Covered:

– Audit management

– Calibration management

– Change management

– Complaint handling

– Document control

– Employee training

– Environmental Health and Safety (EHS)

– Non-conformances/corrective & preventative

– Product Registration

– Supplier quality management

– Training Management

– Other Solutions

Organization Types Covered:

– Large enterprise

– Small and medium enterprise

Applications Covered:

– Automotives

– Consumer goods and retail

– Defense and aerospace

– Healthcare

– IT and telecom

– Manufacturing

– Transportation and logistics

– Other Applications

