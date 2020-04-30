Global Smart Classroom Market is accounted for $50.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $134.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Increasing push towards developing novel methods to educate more effectively, rising internet network in developing economies and implementing inclination towards digital learning are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing countries and high implementation and maintenance cost of devices are restraining the market growth.

Smart classrooms are modern classrooms that are furnished with integrated learning innovations such as computers, specific programming, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and sound/visual capabilities for offering a superior learning knowledge. Smart classrooms can work without any outside intrusions. The Smart Classroom has been very favorable to various technological advancements such as intelligent whiteboards and projectors, which utilize the technology of touchscreen to simplify the interaction with students.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019504

Based on the technology, educational security segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period. Educational security encompasses all measures taken to combat threats to people and property in education environments. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the adoption of government programs to support education among the emerging countries and increasing deployment of smart classroom in some schools, colleges, and universities among countries in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Classroom market include Barco, BigBlueButton, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell, Electa Communications Ltd., Google, Hitachi, Ltd., HTC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Impero Software (UK), LG Electronics., Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, SkyPrep Inc. and WizIQ Inc.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00019504

Educational Systems Covered:

– Assessment Systems

– Classroom Management Systems

– Collaboration Systems

– Content Creation Systems

– Document Management Systems

– Learning Content Development Systems

– Learning Management Systems

– Student Response Systems

Technologies Covered:

– Educational Security

– Educational Gaming

– Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

– Educational Dashboard

– Educational Analytics

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

End Users Covered:

– Higher Education

– K-12

– Kindergarten

– Language Education

– Vocational Education

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019504

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.